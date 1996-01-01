In cats, the gene for fur color is located on the X chromosome, with the alleles B (black) and O (orange). Which of the following fur colors are possible in female cats due to X-inactivation?
A
Orange
B
Tortoiseshell (black and orange patches)
C
White
D
Black
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that female cats have two X chromosomes (XX), so they can carry two different alleles for fur color: B (black) and O (orange).
Recall that X-inactivation is a process where one of the two X chromosomes in each cell of a female is randomly inactivated, leading to mosaic expression of X-linked genes.
Recognize that if a female cat is heterozygous (X^B X^O), X-inactivation will cause some cells to express the B allele and others to express the O allele, resulting in patches of black and orange fur.
Identify that this patchy fur pattern is called tortoiseshell, which is unique to heterozygous females due to X-inactivation.
Note that females homozygous for B (X^B X^B) will be black, homozygous for O (X^O X^O) will be orange, and white fur is not explained by this gene, so tortoiseshell is the only color pattern caused by X-inactivation.
Watch next
Master Sex-Linked Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia