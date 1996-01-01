Which of the following accurately compares the genome of humans to the genome of fruit flies?
A
Fruit flies have more genes than humans, but a smaller genome size.
B
Fruit flies have a larger genome size than humans.
C
Humans and fruit flies have approximately the same number of genes and similar genome sizes.
D
Humans have more genes and a larger genome size than fruit flies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms 'genome size' and 'number of genes'. Genome size refers to the total amount of DNA contained within one copy of a single genome, usually measured in base pairs or megabases (Mb). The number of genes refers to the count of distinct protein-coding sequences within that genome.
Step 2: Recall that humans have a genome size of approximately 3 billion base pairs and around 20,000-25,000 protein-coding genes, while fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) have a genome size of about 140 million base pairs and roughly 13,000-15,000 genes.
Step 3: Compare the genome sizes: humans have a much larger genome size than fruit flies, which means the total DNA content in humans is significantly greater.
Step 4: Compare the number of genes: humans have more genes than fruit flies, indicating a more complex set of protein-coding instructions.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Humans have more genes and a larger genome size than fruit flies' accurately reflects the comparison between the two genomes.
