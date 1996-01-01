Describe the modern synthesis of evolution, and explain how it connects Darwinian evolution to molecular evolution.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
22. Evolutionary Genetics
Overview of Evolution
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Generation-to-generation change in the allele frequencies in a population is _____.
A
microevolution
B
speciation
C
macroevolution
D
genetic drift
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to evolutionary biology: 'microevolution', 'macroevolution', 'speciation', and 'genetic drift'.
Microevolution refers to small-scale changes in allele frequencies within a population over generations.
Macroevolution involves larger evolutionary changes that can lead to the formation of new species or groups over long periods.
Speciation is the process by which new species arise, often as a result of macroevolutionary changes.
Genetic drift is a mechanism that can cause microevolution by random changes in allele frequencies, but it is not the term for the overall change in allele frequencies itself.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Some critics have warned that the use of gene therapy to correct genetic disorders will affect the course of human evolution. Evaluate this criticism in light of what you know about population genetics and evolution, distinguishing between somatic gene therapy and germ-line gene therapy.
447
views
Multiple Choice
How do comparisons of amino acid sequences in proteins provide evidence for evolution?
30
views
Multiple Choice
The neutral theory of evolution states that which of the following is most responsible for evolution?
580
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not one of the three main principles of evolution?
411
views
5
rank
Overview of Evolution practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations