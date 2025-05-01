Define each of the following terms:
Modern synthesis of evolution
Some critics have warned that the use of gene therapy to correct genetic disorders will affect the course of human evolution. Evaluate this criticism in light of what you know about population genetics and evolution, distinguishing between somatic gene therapy and germ-line gene therapy.
The neutral theory of evolution states that which of the following is most responsible for evolution?
Which of the following is not one of the three main principles of evolution?
Describe the modern synthesis of evolution, and explain how it connects Darwinian evolution to molecular evolution.