22. Evolutionary Genetics
Overview of Evolution Practice Problems
22. Evolutionary Genetics
Overview of Evolution Practice Problems
3 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the prerequisites for gene therapy includes choosing the best delivery system. Most often, viral vectors are used. But current research involves packaging genes into nanoparticles that are targeted to cancer cells, thereby killing cancer cells specifically and leaving healthy cells unharmed. Which of the following side-effects of using viral vectors in fixing genetic mutations?