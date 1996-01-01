Which enzyme is responsible for cutting double-stranded DNA at specific nucleotide sequences during DNA repair or genetic engineering?
A
DNA polymerase
B
Restriction endonuclease
C
Helicase
D
DNA ligase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each enzyme listed: DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands, helicase unwinds the DNA double helix, DNA ligase joins DNA fragments together, and restriction endonucleases cut DNA at specific sequences.
Recall that during DNA repair or genetic engineering, precise cutting of DNA at specific nucleotide sequences is required to manipulate or analyze DNA fragments.
Identify that the enzyme responsible for recognizing specific nucleotide sequences and cutting double-stranded DNA at those sites is called a restriction endonuclease (also known as a restriction enzyme).
Note that restriction endonucleases act as molecular scissors, making cuts at palindromic sequences, which is essential for cloning, mapping, and DNA repair processes.
Conclude that among the options given, the enzyme that performs this cutting function is the restriction endonuclease.
