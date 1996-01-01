During DNA replication, what is the role of the GATC methylation site within the oriC?
A
It helps distinguish the parental DNA strand from the newly synthesized strand for mismatch repair.
B
It serves as the binding site for DNA polymerase III to initiate replication.
C
It signals the termination of DNA replication at the oriC region.
D
It acts as a recognition site for helicase to unwind the DNA double helix.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the oriC is the origin of replication in bacterial DNA, where replication begins.
Recognize that the GATC methylation site is a specific DNA sequence within oriC that can be methylated on the adenine base.
Recall that methylation at GATC sites is used by the cell to differentiate between the parental (methylated) DNA strand and the newly synthesized (unmethylated) strand immediately after replication.
Know that this distinction is crucial for the mismatch repair system, which corrects errors by identifying the newly synthesized strand as the one to be repaired.
Conclude that the role of the GATC methylation site within oriC is to help the cell distinguish the parental strand from the new strand for mismatch repair, rather than serving as a binding site for DNA polymerase III, signaling termination, or acting as a helicase recognition site.
