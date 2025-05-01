Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a typical diploid organism, what is the end result of meiosis II from one original cell that entered meiosis I?
A
Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells produced by separation of homologous chromosomes
B
Four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells, each with sister chromatids separated into individual chromosomes
C
Two genetically distinct haploid daughter cells produced by crossing over during prophase II
D
Four genetically identical diploid daughter cells produced by two rounds of DNA replication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. The purpose of meiosis is to reduce the chromosome number by half and generate genetic diversity.
In meiosis I, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are separated into two daughter cells. This results in two haploid cells, but each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids.
Meiosis II resembles a mitotic division where the sister chromatids of each chromosome are separated. This division does not reduce chromosome number further but separates the chromatids into individual chromosomes.
Because of crossing over during prophase I, the chromatids are genetically distinct, so the four resulting cells after meiosis II are genetically unique haploid cells.
Therefore, starting from one original diploid cell entering meiosis I, the end result after meiosis II is four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells, each containing individual chromosomes (not sister chromatids).
