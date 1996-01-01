In a diagram showing two homologous chromosomes with unlabeled gene loci, which of the following best describes the arrangement of alleles for two interacting genes (A and B) located on the same chromosome?
A
The alleles for genes A and B are always inherited independently, regardless of their chromosomal location.
B
The alleles for genes A and B can be arranged in cis (AB/ab) or trans (Ab/aB) configurations.
C
The alleles for genes A and B cannot interact if they are on the same chromosome.
D
The alleles for genes A and B must always be on different chromosomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genes located on the same chromosome are said to be linked, meaning they tend to be inherited together rather than independently.
Recognize that for two genes (A and B) on the same chromosome, their alleles can be arranged in two main configurations: cis and trans.
In the cis configuration, both dominant alleles (A and B) are on one chromosome, and both recessive alleles (a and b) are on the homologous chromosome, represented as AB/ab.
In the trans configuration, each chromosome carries one dominant and one recessive allele, such as Ab on one chromosome and aB on the other.
Note that the arrangement (cis or trans) affects how alleles are inherited together during meiosis, and this concept is important for understanding genetic linkage and recombination.
