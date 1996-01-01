When nonhomologous chromosomes exchange parts, a(n) ______ has occurred.
A
duplication
B
inversion
C
deletion
D
translocation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of chromosomal mutations: duplication (extra copies of a chromosome segment), inversion (a chromosome segment is reversed), deletion (loss of a chromosome segment), and translocation (exchange of segments between nonhomologous chromosomes).
Recognize that nonhomologous chromosomes are chromosomes that are not a pair (i.e., different chromosomes, not the maternal and paternal copies of the same chromosome).
Recall that when parts of nonhomologous chromosomes are exchanged, this is specifically called a translocation.
Note that duplications, inversions, and deletions typically involve changes within the same chromosome or homologous chromosomes, not exchanges between different chromosomes.
Therefore, the correct term for the exchange of parts between nonhomologous chromosomes is translocation.
