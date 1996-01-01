In a karyotype, which of the following can be directly observed?
A
The specific DNA sequence of a gene
B
The number and structure of chromosomes
C
The expression level of interacting genes
D
The presence of epistatic interactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a karyotype is: it is a visual representation of the chromosomes in a cell, typically arranged in pairs and ordered by size and shape.
Recognize that a karyotype allows observation of the number of chromosomes, which can reveal abnormalities such as extra or missing chromosomes.
Note that the structure of chromosomes, including large-scale changes like deletions, duplications, translocations, or inversions, can also be seen in a karyotype.
Understand that specific DNA sequences of genes cannot be observed directly in a karyotype because it shows chromosomes at a microscopic level, not the nucleotide sequence.
Realize that gene expression levels and epistatic interactions involve molecular and functional data that require other techniques (e.g., gene expression assays or genetic interaction studies) and are not visible in a karyotype.
