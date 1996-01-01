Which of the following descriptions is NOT true of heterochromatin?
A
Heterochromatin stains more darkly with certain dyes compared to euchromatin.
B
Heterochromatin is more densely packed than euchromatin.
C
Heterochromatin is often found at centromeres and telomeres.
D
Heterochromatin is generally transcriptionally active.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of heterochromatin. Heterochromatin is a tightly packed form of DNA, which generally makes it less accessible for transcription.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of heterochromatin, such as its dense packing, location (often at centromeres and telomeres), and staining properties (it stains more darkly due to its compactness).
Step 3: Compare heterochromatin to euchromatin, which is less densely packed and generally transcriptionally active, meaning genes in euchromatin are more likely to be expressed.
Step 4: Identify the statement that contradicts the known properties of heterochromatin. Since heterochromatin is usually transcriptionally inactive, the statement claiming it is transcriptionally active is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the description 'Heterochromatin is generally transcriptionally active' is NOT true of heterochromatin.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia