If DNA rearrangement occurs within the α-chain locus of immunoglobulin genes, which of the following is most likely to result?
A
Production of non-functional ribosomal RNA
B
Increased mutation rate in mitochondrial DNA
C
Diversity in the antigen-binding sites of antibodies
D
Inactivation of the β-chain gene
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the α-chain locus refers to the gene segments encoding the alpha chain of immunoglobulins (antibodies).
Recall that DNA rearrangement in immunoglobulin genes is a process called V(D)J recombination, which shuffles variable (V), diversity (D), and joining (J) gene segments to create diverse antigen-binding sites.
Recognize that this rearrangement specifically increases the diversity of antibodies by producing different variable regions in the α-chain, allowing the immune system to recognize a wide variety of antigens.
Note that this process does not affect ribosomal RNA production, mitochondrial DNA mutation rates, or the β-chain gene directly, as these are unrelated to the α-chain locus rearrangement.
Conclude that the most likely result of DNA rearrangement within the α-chain locus is increased diversity in the antigen-binding sites of antibodies.
