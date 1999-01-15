The most common extra-chromosome condition in humans is:
A
Monosomy X (Turner syndrome)
B
Trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome)
C
Trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome)
D
Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the most common extra-chromosome condition in humans, which refers to a condition caused by an abnormal number of chromosomes (aneuploidy).
Recall that monosomy means missing one chromosome from a pair, while trisomy means having an extra chromosome, resulting in three copies instead of two.
Review the common aneuploidy conditions: Monosomy X (Turner syndrome) involves a missing X chromosome in females; Trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome) and Trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome) involve extra copies of chromosomes 18 and 13 respectively.
Recognize that Trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome, is the most frequent trisomy condition compatible with life and is the most common extra-chromosome condition in humans.
Summarize that among the options, Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) is the correct answer because it occurs more frequently than the other listed conditions.
