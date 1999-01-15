it has a complete set of chromosomes from both parents
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of aneuploidy: Aneuploidy refers to a condition where a cell has an abnormal number of chromosomes, which means it can have either extra or missing chromosomes compared to the normal set.
Recall that normal gametes are haploid, containing one complete set of chromosomes, including both autosomes and sex chromosomes, so any deviation from this number is considered abnormal.
Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of aneuploidy: For example, having only autosomes and no sex chromosomes is not necessarily aneuploidy, but rather a specific chromosome composition.
Recognize that having extra copies of all chromosomes corresponds to polyploidy, not aneuploidy, because aneuploidy involves changes in individual chromosomes, not whole sets.
Conclude that the correct description of an aneuploid gamete is one that contains an abnormal number of chromosomes, meaning it has either missing or extra chromosomes relative to the normal haploid number.
Watch next
Master Aneuploidy with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia