Nondisjunction might result in gametes with the chromosome numbers ________.
A
2n
B
n
C
n + 2 or n - 2
D
n + 1 or n - 1
1
Understand that nondisjunction is an error in meiosis where chromosomes fail to separate properly during anaphase.
Recall that normal gametes have a haploid number of chromosomes, represented as \(n\), meaning they contain one set of chromosomes.
Recognize that if nondisjunction occurs, one gamete may receive an extra chromosome, resulting in \(n + 1\), while the other gamete may lack one chromosome, resulting in \(n - 1\).
Note that \$2n\( represents the diploid number (the full set of chromosomes in somatic cells), which is not typical for gametes, and \)n + 2\( or \)n - 2$ would imply errors involving two chromosomes, which is less common in simple nondisjunction events.
Conclude that the correct chromosome numbers in gametes affected by nondisjunction are \(n + 1\) or \(n - 1\).
