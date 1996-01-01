Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
1. Introduction to Genetics
History of Genetics
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about Bill Nye's contributions to the field of genetics is correct?
A
Bill Nye was the first to propose the concept of genetic inheritance.
B
Bill Nye won a Nobel Prize for his work on genetic mutations.
C
Bill Nye discovered the structure of DNA.
D
Bill Nye is known for popularizing science education, but he did not make original research contributions to the field of genetics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key figures in the history of genetics and their contributions. For example, Gregor Mendel is known for proposing the concept of genetic inheritance, James Watson and Francis Crick discovered the structure of DNA, and various scientists have won Nobel Prizes for genetics research.
Step 2: Understand who Bill Nye is and his role in science. Bill Nye is a science educator and television presenter known for popularizing science, but he is not a research scientist who made original discoveries in genetics.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement in the problem by comparing it to historical facts: Bill Nye was not the first to propose genetic inheritance, he did not win a Nobel Prize for genetics, and he did not discover the structure of DNA.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct statement is the one acknowledging Bill Nye's role as a science communicator rather than a genetics researcher.
Step 5: Summarize that Bill Nye's main contribution is popularizing science education, which is important but distinct from making original research contributions in genetics.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
During Gregor Mendel's time in the mid-19th century, what was the scientific understanding of genes and chromosomes?
18
views
Multiple Choice
Who was responsible for the initial base pairing experiment that provided key evidence for the structure of DNA?
28
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of the history of genetics, what is the term for the ancestor who stands at the top of a common genealogy?
21
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is most widely considered to have been the first genetic material on Earth?
17
views
Open Question
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.
I. Pangenesis _________
II. Epigenesis _________
III. Preformation _________
IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________
A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells
B. Children are a blend of parental traits
C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood
D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs
543
views
25
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms describes the process of breeding organisms for certain phenotypes?
1611
views
21
rank
History of Genetics practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations