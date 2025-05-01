Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the history of genetics, who is most commonly considered the father of heredity based on pioneering experiments with pea plants?
A
Charles Darwin
B
Gregor Mendel
C
James Watson
D
Thomas Hunt Morgan
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the individual most commonly considered the father of heredity based on pioneering experiments with pea plants.
Recall that the study of heredity involves understanding how traits are passed from parents to offspring, which was first systematically studied through controlled breeding experiments.
Identify the scientist who conducted these foundational experiments using pea plants to discover the basic principles of inheritance, such as dominant and recessive traits.
Recognize that Gregor Mendel is credited with these pioneering experiments, which laid the groundwork for modern genetics.
Note that other scientists listed, such as Charles Darwin, James Watson, and Thomas Hunt Morgan, contributed to biology and genetics but are not associated with the pea plant experiments that established heredity principles.
