Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.

I. Pangenesis _________

II. Epigenesis _________

III. Preformation _________

IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________





A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells

B. Children are a blend of parental traits

C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood

D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs