1. Introduction to Genetics
History of Genetics
- Multiple ChoiceWhy did Thomas Hunt Morgan choose Drosophila melanogaster (fruit flies) for his genetics experiments?
- Multiple ChoiceIn the context of the history of genetics, what is the term for the ancestor who stands at the top of a common genealogy?
- Multiple ChoiceDuring Gregor Mendel's time in the mid-19th century, what was the scientific understanding of genes and chromosomes?
- Multiple ChoiceWho was responsible for the initial base pairing experiment that provided key evidence for the structure of DNA?
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following statements about Bill Nye's contributions to the field of genetics is correct?
- Multiple ChoiceWhy did Thomas Hunt Morgan choose fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) for his genetic studies?
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is most widely considered to have been the first genetic material on Earth?
- Open Question
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.
I. Pangenesis _________
II. Epigenesis _________
III. Preformation _________
IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________
A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells
B. Children are a blend of parental traits
C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood
D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms describes the process of breeding organisms for certain phenotypes?
- Multiple Choice
Mendel proposed that ___________ controlled inheritance?
- Textbook Question
A commentator once described genetics as 'the queen of the biological sciences.' The statement was meant to imply that genetics is of overarching importance in the biological sciences. Do you agree with this statement? In what ways do you think the statement is accurate?
- Textbook Question
All life shares DNA as the hereditary material. From an evolutionary perspective, why do you think this is the case?
- Textbook Question
Define natural selection, and describe how natural selection operates as a mechanism of evolutionary change.
- Textbook Question
What are the four processes of evolution? Briefly describe each process.
- Textbook Question
Plant agriculture and animal domestication developed independently several times and in different locations in human history. Do a brief Internet search and then list the approximate locations, time periods, and crops developed in three of these agricultural events. What role do you think ideas about heredity may have played in these events?