It is common to study the biology and genetics of bacteria, yeast, fruit flies, and mice to understand biological and genetic processes in humans. Why do you think this is the case?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
1. Introduction to Genetics
History of Genetics
Multiple Choice
Who was responsible for the initial base pairing experiment that provided key evidence for the structure of DNA?
A
Gregor Mendel
B
Rosalind Franklin
C
Erwin Chargaff
D
Thomas Hunt Morgan
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks about the scientist responsible for the initial base pairing experiment that provided key evidence for the structure of DNA.
Recall the contributions of each scientist listed: Gregor Mendel is known for genetics and inheritance patterns, Rosalind Franklin for X-ray diffraction images of DNA, Thomas Hunt Morgan for chromosome theory of inheritance, and Erwin Chargaff for base pairing rules.
Focus on Erwin Chargaff's work, which involved analyzing the amounts of adenine, thymine, guanine, and cytosine in DNA and discovering that adenine pairs with thymine and guanine pairs with cytosine in roughly equal amounts.
Recognize that Chargaff's rules provided critical chemical evidence supporting the double helix model of DNA proposed by Watson and Crick.
Conclude that Erwin Chargaff was responsible for the initial base pairing experiment that provided key evidence for the structure of DNA.
Textbook Question
Multiple Choice
Why did Thomas Hunt Morgan choose Drosophila melanogaster (fruit flies) for his genetics experiments?
Multiple Choice
Why did Thomas Hunt Morgan choose fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) for his genetic studies?
Multiple Choice
During Gregor Mendel's time in the mid-19th century, what was the scientific understanding of genes and chromosomes?
Multiple Choice
In the context of the history of genetics, what is the term for the ancestor who stands at the top of a common genealogy?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is most widely considered to have been the first genetic material on Earth?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about Bill Nye's contributions to the field of genetics is correct?
Open Question
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.
I. Pangenesis _________
II. Epigenesis _________
III. Preformation _________
IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________
A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells
B. Children are a blend of parental traits
C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood
D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs
History of Genetics practice set
