In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following proteins is mainly responsible for entering the bacteriophage into the lysogenic cycle?
A
N protein
B
Cro protein
C
cI (Lambda) protein
D
cII proteases
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the lysogenic cycle: The lysogenic cycle is a viral replication cycle where the bacteriophage integrates its DNA into the host cell's genome, becoming a prophage, and replicates along with the host cell without causing immediate lysis.
Identify the role of the cI (Lambda) protein: The cI protein, also known as the Lambda repressor, is crucial for maintaining the lysogenic state by repressing the transcription of genes required for the lytic cycle.
Compare the functions of the listed proteins: The N protein is involved in antitermination during transcription, the Cro protein promotes the lytic cycle, and cII proteases are involved in the regulation of the lysogenic cycle but not directly responsible for maintaining it.
Recognize the importance of the cI protein: The cI protein binds to specific operator sites on the phage DNA, preventing the expression of lytic genes and ensuring the phage remains in the lysogenic cycle.
Conclude the main function: The cI (Lambda) protein is primarily responsible for entering and maintaining the bacteriophage in the lysogenic cycle by repressing lytic genes and promoting integration into the host genome.
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