In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
In good growth conditions the bacteriophage is more likely to enter into which life cycle?
Activation of which of the following genes leads to entrance into the lysogenic cycle?
The N protein is an anti-terminator. What does this mean?
Which of the following proteins is mainly responsible for entering the bacteriophage into the lysogenic cycle?
Describe the difference between the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogenic cycle.
Describe the lytic and lysogenic life cycles of λ bacteriophage. What roles do λ repressor and Cro protein play in controlling transcription from PR and PRM, and how are these roles linked to lysis and lysogeny?
Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.
OR1 mutation in λ phage
OR3 mutation in λ phage
OR3 mutation in λ phage413views
Two different mutations affect PRE. Mutant 1 decreases transcription from the promoter to 10% of normal. Mutant 2 increases transcription from the promoter to 10 times greater than the wild type. How will each mutation affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutant λ phage strains? Explain your answers.
How would mutations that inactivate each of the following genes affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutated λ phage strains? Explain your answers.
N
cII and cro
cII and cro401views
int
int362views
cro
cro381views
cI
cI443views