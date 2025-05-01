Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, what is an allele?
A
A noncoding region of DNA located between two genes
B
A protein that binds to DNA to regulate transcription
C
A complete set of chromosomes found in a haploid gamete
D
An alternative form of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an allele refers to a variant form of a gene. Genes can have multiple alleles, which are different sequences or versions of the same gene located at the same position (locus) on homologous chromosomes.
Recognize that alleles contribute to genetic diversity by producing variations in the traits that an organism can inherit. For example, a gene for flower color might have alleles for red or white petals.
Differentiate alleles from other genetic terms: a noncoding region of DNA is not an allele, but a segment that does not code for proteins; a protein that binds DNA to regulate transcription is a transcription factor, not an allele; and a complete set of chromosomes in a haploid gamete is called a genome, not an allele.
Note that the locus is the specific physical location of a gene on a chromosome, and alleles occupy the same locus on homologous chromosomes, allowing for different versions of the gene to exist.
Summarize that an allele is best defined as an alternative form of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome, which can influence the phenotype of an organism depending on its dominance and interaction with other alleles.
