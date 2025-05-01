Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamentals of genetics, what are the multiple forms of one gene called?
A
Codons
B
Chromatids
C
Phenotypes
D
Alleles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait.
Recognize that genes can have different versions or variations, which lead to different expressions of that trait.
These different versions of the same gene are called alleles.
Note that codons are sequences of three nucleotides that code for amino acids, chromatids are duplicated chromosomes, and phenotypes are observable traits, so these terms do not refer to different forms of a gene.
Therefore, the multiple forms of one gene are called alleles.
