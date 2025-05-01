Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, which statement best defines a gene?
A
A gene is the entire set of DNA found in an organism, including all coding and noncoding sequences.
B
A gene is a segment of DNA that contains information to produce a functional product (such as a protein or functional RNA) and contributes to a heritable trait.
C
A gene is a ribosome-bound molecule that directly catalyzes protein synthesis during translation.
D
A gene is a lipid-based structure that forms the boundary of the cell nucleus and controls which molecules enter.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a gene in genetics. A gene is a fundamental unit of heredity that carries the instructions for making functional products, typically proteins or functional RNA molecules.
Step 2: Differentiate between a gene and the entire genome. The genome is the complete set of DNA in an organism, including all genes and noncoding sequences, whereas a gene is a specific segment of DNA within that genome.
Step 3: Recognize that genes contain sequences that code for proteins or functional RNA, which are essential for expressing traits that can be inherited by offspring.
Step 4: Exclude incorrect definitions by identifying that genes are not ribosome-bound molecules (which are involved in protein synthesis but are not genes themselves) and are not lipid-based structures (which describe cellular membranes, not genes).
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of a gene is a segment of DNA that contains information to produce a functional product and contributes to a heritable trait.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia