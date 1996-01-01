Which cluster of terms accurately reflects the nature of DNA replication in prokaryotes?
Semiconservative, unidirectional, single origin of replication
Conservative, unidirectional, multiple origins of replication
Dispersive, bidirectional, multiple origins of replication
Semiconservative, bidirectional, single origin of replication
Recall the three models of DNA replication: semiconservative, conservative, and dispersive. Understand that in semiconservative replication, each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Consider the directionality of replication in prokaryotes. Determine whether replication proceeds in one direction (unidirectional) or both directions (bidirectional) from the origin.
Identify the number of origins of replication in prokaryotic DNA. Prokaryotes typically have a single circular chromosome, so consider how many starting points for replication are present.
Match each term in the options to what is known about prokaryotic DNA replication: semiconservative replication, bidirectional movement of replication forks, and a single origin of replication.
Conclude which cluster of terms correctly describes prokaryotic DNA replication by combining the correct model of replication, directionality, and number of origins.
