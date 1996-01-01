How does the structure of DNA determine the structure of RNA during the process of transcription?
A
The sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA is directly transferred to RNA without modification.
B
The sequence of bases in DNA serves as a template for the complementary sequence of bases in RNA.
C
The structure of DNA determines the amino acid sequence of RNA.
D
The double-stranded nature of DNA causes RNA to be double-stranded as well.
Understand that transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template.
Recognize that DNA is composed of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine), but only the sequence of bases carries the genetic information.
Know that during transcription, the sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA is not transferred to RNA; instead, RNA is synthesized as a single strand complementary to one strand of the DNA.
Identify that the sequence of bases in the DNA template strand determines the sequence of complementary bases in the RNA strand, where adenine pairs with uracil (in RNA) and cytosine pairs with guanine.
Conclude that the structure of DNA determines the structure of RNA by providing the specific base sequence that guides the formation of the complementary RNA sequence.
