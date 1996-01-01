Textbook Question
A pure-breeding fruit fly with the recessive mutation cut wing, caused by the homozygous cc genotype, is crossed to a pure-breeding fly with normal wings, genotype CC. Their F1 progeny all have normal wings. F1 flies are crossed, and the F2 progeny have a 3:1 ratio of normal wing to cut wing. One male F2 fly with normal wings is selected at random and mated to an F2 female with normal wings. Using all possible genotypes of the F2 flies selected for this cross, list all possible crosses between the two flies involved in this mating, and determine the probability of each possible outcome.
632
views