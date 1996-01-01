Sweet yellow tomatoes with a pear shape bring a high price per basket to growers. Pear shape, yellow color, and terminal flower position are recessive traits produced by alleles f, r, and t, respectively. The dominant phenotypes for each trait—full shape, red color, and axial flower position—are the product of dominant alleles F, R, and T. A farmer has two pure-breeding tomato lines. One is full, yellow, terminal and the other is pear, red, axial. Design a breeding experiment that will produce a line of tomato that is pure-breeding for pear shape, yellow color, and axial flower position.
In a monohybrid cross between two heterozygous individuals (Aa × Aa), what is the expected phenotypic ratio in the offspring?
A cross between a spicy variety of Capsicum annum pepper and a sweet (nonspicy) variety produces F1 progeny plants that all have spicy peppers. The F1 are crossed, and among the F2 plants are 56 that produce spicy peppers and 20 that produce sweet peppers. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, an expert on pepper plants, discovers a gene he designates Pun1 that he believes is responsible for spicy versus sweet flavor of peppers. Dr. Dopsis proposes that a dominant allele P produces spicy peppers and that a recessive mutant allele p results in sweet peppers.
Assuming the proposal is correct, what proportion of the spicy F2 pepper plants do you expect will be pure-breeding? Explain your answer.
A cross between a spicy variety of Capsicum annum pepper and a sweet (nonspicy) variety produces F1 progeny plants that all have spicy peppers. The F1 are crossed, and among the F2 plants are 56 that produce spicy peppers and 20 that produce sweet peppers. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, an expert on pepper plants, discovers a gene he designates Pun1 that he believes is responsible for spicy versus sweet flavor of peppers. Dr. Dopsis proposes that a dominant allele P produces spicy peppers and that a recessive mutant allele p results in sweet peppers.
Are the data on the parental cross and the F1 and F2 consistent with the proposal made by Dr. Dopsis? Explain why or why not, using P and p to indicate probable genotypes of pepper plants.
A pure-breeding fruit fly with the recessive mutation cut wing, caused by the homozygous cc genotype, is crossed to a pure-breeding fly with normal wings, genotype CC. Their F1 progeny all have normal wings. F1 flies are crossed, and the F2 progeny have a 3:1 ratio of normal wing to cut wing. One male F2 fly with normal wings is selected at random and mated to an F2 female with normal wings. Using all possible genotypes of the F2 flies selected for this cross, list all possible crosses between the two flies involved in this mating, and determine the probability of each possible outcome.
