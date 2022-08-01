DNA Proofreading

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about DNA repair. So DNA damage occurs often and it's repaired in a lot of different ways. So one of the a couple of the ones that we've talked about previously. The first is DNA proof reading and DNA proof reading is just the process of repairing a nucleotide that has been added an error and so it prepares a miss pair base. And so this is one that we've already talked about and it's a major part in repairing that damage D. N. A. There are other ways um that are maybe less specific. We're gonna talk about individual pathways but I did want to throw this other pathway in and this is just that there are a lot of different enzymes that can reverse the image of D. N. A. So for instance um there's an enzyme CPD photo lice licenses and this is an enzyme that repairs die MERS calls from UV light so give you light, it hits our skin anytime we go outside. It's gonna cause diners. And there's these enzymes in there that go and repair this. Then there's enzymes for every type of specific D. N. A. Um and these kind of exists. I mean of course their pathways but they exist outside of the major pathways that we're gonna talk about later. So these are the kind of the first to just like summarizing different ways that D. N. A. Damage can be repaired. So here's an example of proof reading. We have D. N. A. Plymouth race. This is being copied. There's some type of error that happens here where C. Is paired with A. T. Not supposed to be proofread and goes back exercises at sea and makes the correct T. A. Pairing as it extends forward. So that is one major way that DNA damages repair. Let's turn the page and talk about more specific pathways.

