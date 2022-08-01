Translesion Synthesis

Okay so now let's talk about an unusual type of DNA repair called trans lesion synthesis. And so translation synthesis is a really poor DNA repair pathway and it's usually only used as a last resort. So there's nothing else the cell can do. But it's gotta it wants to prevent death. So it's going to use this pathway. And so what it does is typically these types of DNA damage that translation attempts to repair our DNA damage. That caused the D. N. A. Polymerase to stall on while it's replicating. And so if it can't continue replicating then the D. N. A. Is severely damaged. It can't replicate, it can't divide and that usually triggers the cell to kill itself. Now the sale doesn't want to kill itself. So if there's any way that it can keep this DNA polymerase going and keep replicating, it wants to use it. And so it uses this translation synthesis pathway. So what happens is if there's some kind of distortion, some mutation that causes the D. N. A polymerase to stall, then it sends in these extra plate races called trans lesion or bypass plummer races and they are recruited to the area. Now translation Plymouth races actually have the ability to overcome various helical distortions that caused the other polymerase to stall so it can't move but these ones can but we lose some efficiency with that because they have no proof reading so they can't fix anything that's wrong. They have a very high error rate and they only do a few nucleotides at a time before they fall off. So generally what happens is the replicating plum race. It stalls because there's some kind of DNA damage here in red. The translation plum race will come in and it will overcome this DNA damage. But then it falls off because it's not very good at what it does. And therefore the replicating Plymouth race is added back on and it keeps going generally how that works. And so it's it's good enough to overcome this distortion. But what it doesn't do is it doesn't fix the damage, right? That DNA damage is still there and now it's being passed on to another cellular generation. Um and it has a higher error rate and can cause mutations in addition to the one that's already existing that isn't repair because there's no proof reading. So this is a real, like I said, really poor, but it keeps the cell from death and that is what's important for the cell at this point because it doesn't want to die, but it needs to replicate itself. And so translation synthesis is what allows the cell to prevent itself from dying in the instance of mutations. So with that let's not move on.

