Okay, so now let's talk about double stranded breaks, which are very serious type of D. N. A. Um error. And our DNA mutation. So double strand breaks occur is when both strands are broken and it can be repaired in two ways. The first is called non homologous end joining. You may see it as N H E. G makes sense. And essentially it just takes the areas that are broken and sticks them back together. So proteins come in, they recognize they say oh DNA damage has happened. Um proteins come in sort of trim off the area DNA like it's just connect them back together and this is the type of repair that occurs outside of s phase. Now, remember essays is the point of mitosis where the DNA is replicated, right? And um if the D. N. A. Is not actively being replicated, there's nothing else that can do other than just sort of stick it together. So non homologous end joining occurs then, but obviously that's not ideal because whatever caused the break and whatever is missing because the break happened is not repaired. So you can end up with some serious um gene distortions due to double shrimp breaks. Second form is homologous recombination, which we've gone over before in a different way in terms of recombining genes and crossing over during mitosis, but it can also be used to repair double stranded breaks. Now this occurs directly after replication because you have to have those extra copies in order to do it. And so what you do is use sister chroma tides that have now been replicated because the cells replicating as a template to repair the broken strand. So it's similar to crossing over. So the strand that's broken sort of invades the sister chromatic strand where the D. N. A. Is and A D. N. A. Plane races use that as the template to repair it. Um But this is different than crossing over, right? Because in crossing over the non sister chromosomes are used. Whereas in homologous recombination for DNA repair, the sister chromosomes are used and that's an important difference. Um To understand homologous recombination for repair uses sister chromosomes. Whereas crossing over uses non sister chroma tides. And this is also you can see as synthesis dependent strand and healing. You'll see that potentially that it's the same process. So here we have non homologous end joining, There's been a break and they're just sort of glued back together, just sort of stuck back together through DNA like ice. And that can be very damaging because whatever was here before is now lost for good homologous recombination uses. So the breaks occurred here, right? There are the brakes but these strands invade the sister chroma tides and use that as a template to replicate and repair so that you replace what has been lost. But again this happens during replication because you have those extra sister chroma tides to be able to um do this with. So with that let's now move on

