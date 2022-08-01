Repair Pathways

Okay so now let's talk about some individual pathways that are that repair different types of specific damage. So the first is called the base excision repair or ber pathway. And this removes and replace damaged nucleotides. And so pretty much how this happens is there's a an enzyme called DNA glycol dialysis. They come in they say oh this D. N. A base is damaged and it cuts it out from the sugar backbone. When it cuts it out, there's another enzyme, the deoxyribonucleic bosco diess erase enzyme. I know it's a mouthful. I mean how many even letters are in there? It's a ton anyways, that enzyme comes in and it cuts out a section of DNA that's neighboring around the base. And then D. N. A. Plum race comes in, fills that gap with the correct nucleotides. And then DNA like comes in and seals that gap. So here we have damaged base in blue like a soulless comes and cuts it out. There's more things that come in cut out this big section and DNA polymerase comes in synthesizes that section and DNA like gaze comes in and repairs and make sure that comes in. So birds responsible for fixing a damaged base. We have a nucleotide excision repair. This is a repair that fixes damage that distorts the double helix. So we talked about different ways that the double helix can be distorted and if it is distorted that creates this like hump that varies proteins and enzymes like races can't overcome. So it has to be fixed so that the double helix is back to its normal structure there. So nervous responsible for that. There are two types. There's the global and transcription coupled, the global fixes anywhere in the genome and the transcription coupled fixes where active transcribed regions of D. N. A. Obviously because of their names, but they essentially work the same way. They may have different proteins but essentially are worth the same way. So there's some kind of damage based proteins recognize it. They recruit more proteins to the area. Each one of these proteins have different functions but that's for a more advanced class. Eventually a 30 nucleotide segment or around 30 nucleotides. It's not exact but just around 30 nucleotides is removed, then DNA polymerase fills in the gap DNA like seals it and then the distortions are fixed because the correct bases are there. Um nucleotide uh excision repair if there are defects in it or distortions here, but defects essentially. Um They can actually cause serious diseases including extra german pigmentosa and the syndrome here. And essentially these are those syndromes that may have referred to as light allergies. They're not actually allergies but they do have this sensitive to light because when the light comes in it can create distortion in the double helix like die MERS for instance UV light causes a lot of different timers and if you don't have a way to fix that, if you are defective in your nucleotide excision repair pathway than those diamonds stay and you end up getting a lot of cancers and rashes and lesions on the skin because your body can't repair the damage that the light causes, do it? So that's N. E. R. So here we have an example of this. You don't necessarily need to know the proteins but just understand there's some kind of problem that's happened here. It creates a distortion in the double helix. Um proteins come in recognize that distortion. Eventually this whole segment will be removed. D. N. A. Polymerase comes in, replaces it and lays comes in, seals the edges and repairs the pathway. And so that is how nature works. Then we have mismatch repair mismatch repair repairs damaged D. N. A. That occur for the assertions or deletions. And generally this occurs immediately following replications of some kind of replication error. So what happens is there's a mismatched base either from an insertion or deletion that has occurred and those they obviously don't complementary region. So there's gonna be mismatched um proteins come in that are specific for mismatch repair to recognize the um base. But then the problem comes in of which base is wrong, Right? Because if you have an insertion, you could have, you know, A. T. T. T. C. G. And C. A. R. Yeah. See A. G. Um C. Right. And this is obviously the mismatch, there's been an insertion here. But how do you know? Is it the A. Or is it the sea that has been mismatched. And so how the proteins figure out which one is actually the insertion of which one's mismatched wrong is by the meth immigration status of the D. N. A. Now remember D. N. A. Has histone proteins. Those histone proteins are methylated now only the old strand of D. N. A. Not the new strand that's just been replicated. Remember replication is important for this. Only the old strand has that methylation. The new strand that methylation has to be added onto it. And so methylated strand is the old strand um methylated as the new strand. So they use the UNM methylated strand and know that this one is the one with the mutation on it, where this one should be. The methylated strand should be used to repair that. So DNA collaborates then uses that methylated strand fills in the gap and DNA like seals it. So here we have the mess match the methylated isn't blue and methylated and brown or brown proteins come in um and repair this mismatch. Right there we go. Okay so those are three major types of DNA repair. But with that let's not turn the page

