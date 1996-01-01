The nucleic acid sequence in mRNA is determined by which of the following?
A
The sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template strand
B
The order of ribosomal subunits during translation
C
The sequence of amino acids in the resulting protein
D
The arrangement of tRNA molecules in the cytoplasm
1
Understand that mRNA (messenger RNA) is synthesized during the process of transcription, where a segment of DNA is used as a template to create a complementary RNA strand.
Recall that DNA is double-stranded, consisting of a coding strand and a template strand. The template strand is the one that is read by RNA polymerase to synthesize mRNA.
Recognize that the sequence of nucleotides in the mRNA is complementary to the DNA template strand, meaning that each base in the template strand pairs with its RNA complement (A pairs with U, T pairs with A, C pairs with G, and G pairs with C).
Note that the order of ribosomal subunits during translation, the sequence of amino acids in the protein, and the arrangement of tRNA molecules do not determine the nucleotide sequence of mRNA; these are involved in later stages of gene expression.
Conclude that the nucleotide sequence in mRNA is directly determined by the sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template strand.
