Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker.
Calculate the PI and CPI based on these STR markers, using the following population frequencies:
A₁₂ = 0.12, A₁₀ = 0.18; B₁₈ = 0.08, B₁₂ = 0.17; C₁₆ = 0.11, C₁₄ = 0.20.
