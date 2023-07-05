Skip to main content
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsMethods for Analyzing DNA
Problem 11b
In an inheritance case, a man has died leaving his estate to be divided equally between 'his wife and his offspring.' His wife (M) has an adult daughter (D), and they argue that they should split the estate equally. As a young couple, however, the man and his wife had a son that they gave up for adoption. Two men have appeared, each claiming to be the son of the couple and therefore entitled to a one-third share of the estate. The accompanying illustration shows the results of DNA analysis for five genes for the mother (M), her daughter (D), and the two claimants (S1 and S2). How many nonmaternal DNA bands are shared by D and S1? By D and S2?

