Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsMethods for Analyzing DNA
Problem 12b
Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Evaluate the data and determine if any of the potential sires can be excluded. Explain the basis of exclusion, if any, in each case.

