Maternal blood tests for three pregnant women revealed they would be having boys, yet subsequent ultrasound images showed all three were pregnant with girls. In each case Y chromosome sequences in each mother's blood originated from transplanted organs they had received from men! This demonstrates one dramatic example of a limitation of genetic analysis of maternal blood samples. What kind of information could have been collected from each mother in advance of these tests to better inform physicians prior to performing each test?
