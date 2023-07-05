Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsAllelic Frequency Changes
Problem 40d
Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Have each person count the number of candies of each color in they pile and calculate the frequency of each color in the pile.

