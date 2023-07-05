New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes.
Is it likely that sexual reproduction between the allopolyploid species and either of its diploid ancestors would yield fertile progeny? Why or why not?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Natural Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner