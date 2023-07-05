Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsAllelic Frequency Changes
Problem 39c
New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. Is it likely that sexual reproduction between the allopolyploid species and either of its diploid ancestors would yield fertile progeny? Why or why not?

Verified Solution
