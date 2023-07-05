Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles.
Identify what phenomenon explains the observed differences. What evolutionary mechanism do the observations emulate?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Natural Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner