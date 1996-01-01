Females cannot be carriers of X-linked recessive disorders.
B
Males are more likely to express X-linked recessive traits than females.
C
Y-linked traits are equally common in both males and females.
D
Sex-linked traits are always inherited from the father.
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that sex-linked traits are typically associated with genes located on the sex chromosomes, mainly the X chromosome in humans.
Recall that males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY), while females have two X chromosomes (XX). This difference affects how X-linked recessive traits are expressed.
Recognize that males are more likely to express X-linked recessive traits because they have only one X chromosome; if that X carries the recessive allele, the trait will be expressed since there is no second X to mask it.
Know that females can be carriers of X-linked recessive disorders if they have one affected X chromosome and one normal X chromosome, meaning they usually do not express the trait but can pass it on.
Understand that Y-linked traits are passed only from father to son and cannot be present in females, and that sex-linked traits are not always inherited from the father, as X-linked traits can be inherited from either parent.
