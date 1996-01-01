Which of the following statements about the nuclei in most cells of a typical mushroom (the fruiting body of a basidiomycete fungus) is correct?
A
Most cells are diploid.
B
Most cells contain two haploid nuclei (dikaryotic).
C
Most cells contain only a single haploid nucleus.
D
Most cells are triploid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the life cycle of basidiomycete fungi, focusing on the nuclear condition of cells in the fruiting body (mushroom).
Recall that basidiomycetes have a unique stage called the dikaryotic stage, where cells contain two haploid nuclei from different parent mycelia that coexist without fusing immediately.
Recognize that in the mushroom (fruiting body), most cells are in this dikaryotic state, meaning they have two separate haploid nuclei per cell rather than being diploid or having a single haploid nucleus.
Note that the diploid stage in basidiomycetes is very brief and occurs only in specialized cells (basidia) where karyogamy happens, followed quickly by meiosis.
Conclude that the correct statement is that most cells in the mushroom contain two haploid nuclei (dikaryotic), distinguishing this from diploid or single haploid nucleus conditions.
