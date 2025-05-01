Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamental genetics, the phenotype of an organism is best defined as:
A
The observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and the environment
B
The process by which genetic information is transcribed and translated into proteins
C
The genetic makeup of an organism expressed only at the DNA sequence level, regardless of environment
D
The complete set of genes (alleles) present in an organism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'phenotype' in genetics. Phenotype refers to the observable characteristics or traits of an organism, such as height, eye color, or blood type.
Step 2: Recognize that phenotype results from the interaction between an organism's genotype (its genetic makeup) and environmental factors. This means that both genes and environment influence the traits you can observe.
Step 3: Differentiate phenotype from genotype. Genotype is the genetic information encoded in DNA, while phenotype is how that information is expressed visibly or functionally.
Step 4: Note that the process of transcription and translation relates to gene expression but does not define phenotype itself; it is a molecular mechanism underlying how genotype can influence phenotype.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of phenotype is 'the observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and the environment,' as it captures both genetic and environmental contributions.
