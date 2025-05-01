Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, the phenotype of an organism is best defined as:
A
The complete set of DNA sequences present in an organism, including all genes and noncoding regions
B
The process by which genetic information is copied from DNA into RNA
C
The specific combination of alleles an organism carries at a particular gene locus
D
The observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and environment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: genotype, phenotype, and environment. The genotype refers to the genetic makeup or specific combination of alleles an organism carries, while the phenotype refers to the observable traits or characteristics of the organism.
Recognize that the phenotype is not just determined by the genotype alone but also by how the genotype interacts with environmental factors. This means traits can be influenced by both genetic information and external conditions.
Differentiate between the options given: the complete set of DNA sequences describes the genome, the process of copying DNA into RNA is transcription, and the specific combination of alleles is the genotype.
Identify that the phenotype is best described as the observable traits resulting from the interaction between genotype and environment, which includes physical appearance, behavior, and physiological characteristics.
Summarize that the correct definition of phenotype emphasizes the visible or measurable traits influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, distinguishing it from purely genetic or molecular concepts.
