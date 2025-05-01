Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, DNA and RNA are examples of which type of biomolecule?
A
Lipids
B
Nucleic acids
C
Proteins
D
Carbohydrates
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the four main types of biomolecules: lipids, proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids.
Recall that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) are molecules that store and transmit genetic information.
Understand that molecules responsible for genetic information are classified as nucleic acids.
Recognize that lipids are primarily involved in energy storage and membrane structure, proteins perform various functions including enzymatic activity, and carbohydrates mainly serve as energy sources and structural components.
Conclude that since DNA and RNA carry genetic information, they belong to the category of nucleic acids.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia