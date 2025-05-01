Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, which type of mutation could be passed on to future generations?
A
A mutation that occurs only in mature red blood cells
B
A mutation in a germline cell (egg or sperm) or its precursor cells
C
A mutation acquired during an individual’s lifetime that affects only liver cells
D
A mutation in a somatic cell such as a skin cell
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between somatic mutations and germline mutations. Somatic mutations occur in body cells (like skin or liver cells) and are not passed to offspring, while germline mutations occur in reproductive cells (eggs or sperm) and can be inherited.
Identify the types of cells mentioned: mature red blood cells, liver cells, skin cells, and germline cells. Recognize that mature red blood cells lack nuclei and DNA, so mutations there cannot be passed on.
Recall that mutations in somatic cells (like liver or skin cells) affect only the individual and are not transmitted to the next generation because they do not contribute genetic material to offspring.
Focus on mutations in germline cells or their precursors, as these cells give rise to eggs or sperm, which combine during fertilization to form offspring, thus passing on any mutations present.
Conclude that only mutations in germline cells or their precursors can be inherited by future generations, making them the type of mutation that can be passed on.
