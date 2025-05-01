Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a genotype (the allele combination an individual carries for a gene)?
A
Tall plant
B
Round seeds
C
Purple flowers
D
Aa
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between phenotype and genotype: Phenotype refers to the observable traits or characteristics of an organism (such as tall plant, round seeds, or purple flowers), while genotype refers to the specific combination of alleles an organism carries for a particular gene.
Identify that phenotypes are descriptive traits (like 'tall plant'), which result from the expression of genotypes and environmental factors, but do not directly show the allele combination.
Recognize that a genotype is represented by letters indicating alleles, such as 'Aa', where 'A' and 'a' represent different versions of a gene inherited from each parent.
Note that 'Aa' is an example of a heterozygous genotype, showing two different alleles for a gene, which is a clear example of a genotype rather than a phenotype.
Conclude that among the options given, 'Aa' is the correct example of a genotype because it specifies the allele combination, unlike the other options which describe physical traits.
