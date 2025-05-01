Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamental genetics, what term describes the different forms of a gene?
A
Chromatids
B
Genomes
C
Loci
D
Alleles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait.
Recognize that genes can exist in different versions or forms, which can lead to variations in the trait they control.
Recall the terminology used in genetics: 'Chromatids' refer to duplicated chromosomes, 'Genomes' refer to the complete set of genetic material, and 'Loci' are specific positions on a chromosome where genes are located.
Identify that the term for different forms of a gene is 'Alleles', which represent the variations of a gene at a particular locus.
Conclude that 'Alleles' is the correct term describing the different forms of a gene.
