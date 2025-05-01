Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes a gene in the context of fundamental genetics?
A
A complete set of chromosomes found in a haploid gamete
B
An allele that is always expressed whenever it is present in a diploid organism
C
The physical location (locus) of any trait on a chromosome, regardless of DNA sequence
D
A segment of DNA that encodes a functional product (such as an RNA or a protein) and can influence a trait
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a fundamental unit of heredity in genetics, which carries the information needed to produce functional products.
Recognize that genes are segments of DNA, and these segments contain the instructions to make molecules like RNA or proteins.
Note that the function of a gene is not just its position on a chromosome (locus), but its ability to encode a functional product that can influence traits.
Distinguish between related concepts: a chromosome is a structure containing many genes, an allele is a variant form of a gene, and a locus is the specific location of a gene on a chromosome.
Conclude that the best description of a gene is 'a segment of DNA that encodes a functional product (such as an RNA or a protein) and can influence a trait,' because this definition captures both the molecular nature and functional role of genes.
